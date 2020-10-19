National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) to Support Food Production

By Camilo Gonzalez

The Santiago de Cuba National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP in Spanish) has held all the sessions of the Science and Technique Forum in the province since last March.

Campesinos santiagueros en la producción de alimentos para el pueblo.

This process has been marked by the finding of solutions, amidst the covid-19 and the reinforcement of the criminal Yankee blockade, for food production.

There has been a significant participation of farmers (more than 16 000) and 310 cooperatives.

Comida criolla más presente en la gastronomía santiaguera.

Most common topics under discussion were saving and efficient use of resources to produce more food, to increase corn and bean crops to substitute imports, as well as effective use of organic fertilizer, bio fertilizers and bio pesticides. 27 of these papers reached the provincial finals of the ANAP Forum.

