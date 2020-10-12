Costa Santiago clothing stands up in the middle of a hard time to meet its commitment

The Base Enterprise unit (UEB in Spanish) Costa Santiago clothing met the sales plan for August, despite setbacks such as Covid-19. Today, the enterprise is focused on working cloths productions targeted to some entities such as AZcuba.

Costa Santiago. Migdalia Guerrero, head of the Tech department of the entity, said to Cuban News Agency (ACN) that the current year has been a tough one due to the fact of the pandemic and lack of resources or delay on row material delivery for production of clothing.

To the aforementioned, the lack of fuel is added. The last one has led the executives and staff to take new saving measures in the offices to give priority to sewing machines.

For instance; she said; due to the fact of the energy contingency, some executive areas and others not directly linked to production are off the grid from 11 am on.

The staffs of these areas of Costa Santiago are incorporated to the production in all five factories (2 in Santiago, and the others in San Luis, Contramaestre and La Maya municipality respectively) in tasks such as cloth packaging and others.

She explained that in the month of August, the plan of Costa Santiago was readjusted due to the fact of massive holidays in a staff that is mainly made up by women. She also said that the enterprise produced over 200 thousand face protection masks for Covid-19.

The staff of the enterprise Costa Santiago has stepped up during these months with discipline and sacrifice, taking into account the sanitary measures against Covid-19, said Migdalia Guerrero.

It has been a great economic battle and for human health, honoring the great name of the factory ¨Las Marianas¨_Costa Santiago_ in the head municipality, she pointed out.

On October, she added, the school uniforms will be the priority to produce.

Seamstress, tailors, mechanics and the staff involved in the work carried out in the unit that belongs to the Enterprise Boga Garment Making, put all efforts in the current hard time that the island goes through; the head of the tech department highlighted.