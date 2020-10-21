Ceballos: 7 Years in Santiago de Cuba

By Betty Beaton

The Ceballos Agro industrial Company from the Ciego de Avila province has been operating in Santiago de Cuba for seven years now in “La Via Blanca”, a store downtown, where a variety of products are sold: jams, juices, creams, pulp, vinegar, tomato sauce, seasoning…

Ciego de Avila has never ceased sending products to Santiago de Cuba in spite of the intensification of the US blockade and the limitations imposed by the pandemic.

According to Dunia Pelegrino, a shop clerk, “We used to receive before this situation around 50 types of products, now only about 20, but we always have some to satisfy our customers, who are familiar with the quality of the offer. Our star product s are tomato paste and sauce, canned vegetables and marmalades.”

Customers think that the price-quality relation and the variety are excellent. We trust the Ceballos brand when you are purchasing them.

The Via Blanca management and staff have also contributed to fight against those people who buying product in excess to resell them later. “We are offering combination of products to guarantee that everybody gets everything.” Santiago de Cuba is happy with the assistance Ciego de Avila is offering during this difficult situation the country is going through.

