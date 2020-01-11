Two arrested for defacing busts of José Martí on January 1, in Havana

Santiago de Cuba, january, 2020.- Two men responsible for vandalizing busts of José Martí on January 1, in Havana, have been arrested by authorities in the city

Two men responsible for defacing busts of José Martí on January 1, in Havana, have been arrested by authorities in the city.

Photos documenting the disgraceful act, showing the busts of our National Hero covered with pig’s blood, were posted on the Internet shortly after the crime was committed, and then spread by various “alternative” media, known for their contribution to orchestrating campaigns of lies about Cuba’s reality.

While well-known right-wing followers in Miami enthusiastically approved the vandals’ acts, the symbolism of this affront to our independence hero generated a wave of condemnation on social media.

The outrage was denounced as an under-handed media maneuver to give the impression that a climate of insecurity and violence reigns in Cuba.

The two perpetuators of this despicable vandalism are:

1. Panter Rodríguez Baró, 44 years of age, with a police record of multiple violations of the law.

2. Yoel Prieto Tamayo, 29 years of age.

The two suspects are under arrest as criminal proceedings begin. The public will be kept informed as the process advances.