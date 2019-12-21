Immortal Fidel

Tributo popular en Santiago de Cuba a tres años de la desaparición física de Fidel Castro Ruz, eterno líder de la Revolución cubana. Foto: Santiago Romero Chang.

By: Santiago Romero Chang

After three years of his death, Fidel is more present than ever. He calls us to warn us and he stresses the eternal principle: “To defend unity at all costs”, “To gain time on each mission”, “To continue the preparation for the defense”, “Never stop the updating process for the socio-economic Cuban model”, “Popular unity” for it becomes a protective shield against the growing imperial threats and blockades, when many people think that we have no leadership, principles, methods and forms of continuation of this Revolution, which is more than 60 years old.

“To speed up changes”, because the dynamics of current processes are faster, and victory lies on time control, in the dynamic way we assimilate the changes, for Fidel said, “man has to adapt himself to the moment he is living”.

“To continue in the preparation for the defense”, because a revolution grows according to its sovereignty, peace, independence and self-determination, without foreign interference.

“The updating of the socio-economic Cuban model”, according to the changes Cuba need in this world, and the growing needs of the people, the use of new information and communication technologies, the nature of international market and the tendency to a non-globalized but multipolar planet more bellicose and amidst climate changes.

The new Cuban Constitution includes all this to defend the homeland that Fidel, the eternal, undefeated Commander, always fought for. The same one who entered Santiago de Cuba and came to the CMKC radio station to address the county on January 1st, 1959. We honor you today and forever. We have assigned you the task to eternally guard the land where you remains are buried. But your ideas, vision, and guidance are alive. That is why the peoples raise their voices, especially in Cuba, and the eastern part, this stronghold where we are all really thankful and say: “Santiago is Santiago and it will continue being so, Fidel!”