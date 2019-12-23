Generous People Thank Fidel

Tributo popular en Santiago de Cuba a tres años de la desaparición física de Fidel Castro Ruz, eterno líder de la Revolución cubana. Foto: Santiago Romero Chang.

Text and photo: Santiago Romero

December, 2019. CMKC, Radio Revolucion.- Spontaneity marked the mobilization of thousands of Santiago de Cuba people to march from the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square to the Santa Ifigenia cemetery to pay tribute to Fidel.

Nobody urged anyone. People said that it was impossible to miss this meeting with Fidel.

I must confess that even tourists ask to go where Fidel lies, there at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where the monolith protects the people, where hearts beat faster, with an unstoppable burst of photos and flowers.

Fidel was right about the lineage of our youth, who were widely present in the march to the major shrine of the country, a place where Fidel, Marti, Cespedes and Mariana Grajales lie on the main corridor amidst marble, Cuban flags, the popular change of the guard of honor and many roses surrounded by silence and the constant flight of doves that nest nearby the monolith and rest after their flight on the upright lush royal palms close to the rock.

This time the sky shone brightly for the sake of pictures and videos that now fill the social networks.

