Final Touches for the Jose Marti 1st Eastern Front Museum in Santiago de Cuba

Antorcha de Santiago Arde en el anillo cero de la ciudad para agilizar terminación del remodelamiento del parque Céspedes y su entorno.

Photo: Santiago Romero

As part of the restoration works of the foundational ring of the city, the 1st Eastern Front Museum named after Jose Marti and led by Revolution leader Fidel Castro is receiving the final touches.

The museum is now in the former City Hall, founded in 1515 by Diego Velazquez. It was here where 60 years ago that Fidel proclaimed the triumph of the Revolution. It will have 12 permanent halls and a temporary one with the work of Fidel Castro, since his birth until the day he left for Havana in the Freedom Caravan in January 1959.

Lazaro Exposito, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, (PCC in Spanish) in Santiago de Cuba, and Beatriz Johnson, the governess of the province toured the facility to check the construction schedule.

Ms. Johnson told the press that there are more than 40 works in the city, and referred to the relevance of this one where Santiago de Cuba was founded for its historic and sociocultural values as well as for the meaning it has for the Santiago de Cub people.

She added that once they finish the works on the foundational square or Cespedes park, vehicle circulation will be resumed.

She also said that the office of the curator of the city suspended the vehicle circulation around the square in favor of pedestrian areas, but this was a polemic issue for the inhabitants of the city. Such debate will be decided after consultation with the people of Santiago, and the results will be implemented for the 505th anniversary of the city, July 2020.

Ms. Johnson commented that by August 13th, Fidel Castro’s birthday, they will have better museum conditions in the former city hall building, with the use of modern technology that facilitates photo searching and to establish a dialogue with visitors.

Several entities re involved in the restoration works of surrounding facilities like the cathedral, the art gallery, Diego Velazquez’s House, and the chess academy, among others.

The administration offices will work next to the museum to offer different services related to research on Fidel Castro’s ideas, and moments of the insurrectional fight.

Some locals present during the top Government and Party authorities’ tour exchanged opinions with them and express their satisfaction fort the preservation of Fidel’s legacy.

Campaña por los 505 años de la Villa Santiago, “Superando Sueños”. Foto: Santiago Romero Chang. CMKC, Radio Revolución.

Restoration of the Santiago de Cuba city center as part of the Santiago is Burning campaign. Photo Santiago Romero