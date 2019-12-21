Fidel in Santiago de Cuba

“Opportunities Should Be Based on Talent not Privileges”

By: Eugenio Suarez

Santiago de Cuba, December, 2019, CMKC, Radio Revolucion.- Fidel visited Santiago de Cuba in 1959, he toured the city after taking part in the November 30th Rally

Tributo popular en Santiago de Cuba a tres años de la desaparición física de Fidel Castro Ruz, eterno líder de la Revolución cubana. Foto: Santiago Romero Chang.

Among the many activities carried out to celebrate the November 30th uprising and the landing of the Granma yacht were the delivery of the first one hundred houses built by the National Institute of Saving and Housing, headed then by Pastorita Nuñez.

On the eve of the third anniversary of the landing of the Granma yacht on the southeastern coast, several Granma men were interviewed. Fidel is very excited when he remembers the deed.

“After 25 months and 11 days leading the Revolutionary Government, I am really excited to be here in this area, witnessing these works which are the real fruit of the great sacrifices and of the men who died fighting. See how life and the mentality of the peasants have changed; the optimistic atmosphere, and the hope of these families. As the nightmare of the past goes away, the dreams of the future get nearer and come true”.

In the eastern capital, on December 4th, Fidel met with a group of journalists to whom he briefed on the large development plans for the eastern province. He announced that 1960 would be the year of Oriente, and he added that only a few times such a huge development economic and cultural plan has been designed in such a short time. He added that the Oriente province would be transformed beyond ecognition.

He also said that the time had come to show the great love for this province, the heroic and forgotten eastern region. He said that. “The INRA (National Institute of Agrarian Reform) is getting ready to build 3 000 schools in Oriente rural zones and 15 Secondary Schools for the peasant children who outstood for their talent to continue higher studies in any field, for opportunities should be based on talent and not on privilege”. Fidel then added that the Rebel Army was building an extraordinary school complex in El Caney de las Mercedes, next to the Sierra Maestra. It would be named after the brave and unforgettable rebel commander Camilo Cienfuegos.