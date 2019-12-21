Fidel Forever

Pueblo generoso agradecido por su epicentro moral. Foto: Santiago Romero Chang, CMKC. Radio Revolución.

Text and photo: Santiago Romero

Santiago de Cuba, December, 2019, CMKC, Radio Revolucion.- Many people are attracted by curiosity, others by the history of a restless man, some others look for shelter, a baptism, a miracle and guidance in his ideas. The truth is that Fidel is always by our side and dignifies from the heart of a monolith that seems magic for its intense meteorite flash of inspiration.

I never get tired of coming here, sometimes alone, and all of a sudden mi camera captures thousands of images of people that come from distant places after not few sacrifices and bad weather, but they come anyway…

After three years of shedding tears profusely along Cuban roads, the Cuban children and youngsters still pay tribute to Fidel.



Popular tribute in Santiago de Cuba after three years of Fidel Castro’s death. The eternal leader of the Cuban Revolution.Photo Santiago Romero, CMKC, Radio Revolucion