Díaz-Canel: May our judicial system be characterized by ethics, commitment and honesty

Justicia y derecjos humanos respetados en Cuba

Santiago de Cuba, january, 20,.- The President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, attended the opening ceremony for the judicial year at Cuba’s Supreme Court, accompanied by José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of Communist Party of Cuba, and Esteban Lazo, Political Bureau member and president of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

During the event, leaders of the Cuban court system analyzed results of judicial activity in 2019 and presented strategic projections to continue exercising justice with greater quality this year.

Focused on effective and transparent justice, participants analyzed deficiencies within the country’s highest judicial authority and considered solutions. Rubén Remigio Ferro, president of the People’s Supreme Court, said at the conclusion of his opening remarks that the year’s principal objective is to deliver increasingly greater justice, more transparently, consistently adhering to the Constitution.

In his comments, President Díaz-Canel called for a judicial system characterized by ethics, commitment and honesty; more rigorous implementation of laws; thinking as a country; and contributing more victories to the country and the Revolution.